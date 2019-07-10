Advent Capital Management Stake in Pfizer (PFE) Has Boosted as Valuation Declined; Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Michaels Cos (MIK) Holding by $9.40 Million as Market Value Declined

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (MIK) by 43.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 854,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.80M, down from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Michaels Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 2.47 million shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 41.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 04/04/2018 – Martha Stewart Collection To Expand At Michaels Stores — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC MIK.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.217 BLN TO $5.293 BLN; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 38C, EST. 47C; 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS EXPAND MARTHA STEWART OFFERINGS; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Completed Its Strategic Review of Aaron Brothers; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.18; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE BETWEEN 0% AND 1.5%; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q EPS $1.11; 17/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Spin Art Kits Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 566.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.37. About 12.99M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 23/05/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 19/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS WORKING WITH PFIZER INC AND U.S. FDA TO ADDRESS CANADIAN SHORTAGE OF MYLAN’S EPIPEN ALLERGY ANTIDOTE; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s bid in focus as Reckitt quits Pfizer consumer health auction; 04/05/2018 – Pneumococcal Infections: 2018 Pipeline Highlights – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer Doses First Patient Using Investigational Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New lndications

Analysts await The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. MIK’s profit will be $20.84M for 14.18 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Michaels Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.84% negative EPS growth.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc (Call) by 1.31 million shares to 2.36 million shares, valued at $61.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 11,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nevro Corp (Prn) by 2.14M shares to 24.62 million shares, valued at $24.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn) by 10.53 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Insmed Inc (Prn).

