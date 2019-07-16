Advent Capital Management Raised Its Pfizer (PFE) Position by $3.57 Million; Procter Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose While Beacon Financial Group Has Lowered Its Position

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Procter Gamble Co (PG) by 30.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 24,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,304 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, down from 80,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Procter Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $115.87. About 3.58M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 566.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.81. About 8.93M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – Back to the drawing board for Reckitt after dropping Pfizer bid; 03/04/2018 – P&G was looking to pay around $15 billion, while Pfizer is said to be seeking $20 billion or more, the sources tell CNBC; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: Additional Info Doesn’t Relate to Safety or Clinical Data Submitted in Biologics License Application; 17/04/2018 – Canada seeks U.S. help to solve EpiPen shortage; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – RETACRIT HAS BEEN APPROVED AS A BIOSIMILAR, NOT AS AN INTERCHANGEABLE PRODUCT; 24/05/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS ACCORD RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT PFIZER VIOLATED FALSE CLAIMS ACT; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Sets PDUFA Goal Date for Decision in September; 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care Through Evidence-Based BRCA Genetic Testing; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer unit need not be a costly move; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 843,211 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.81% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 143,746 shares. Baldwin Inv Mngmt Llc stated it has 8,015 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. 63,068 are owned by Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc Ny. Bainco invested in 69,516 shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt holds 1.99% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 892,671 shares. Chemung Canal Com owns 132,910 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Lc has invested 0.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Chemical Bankshares has 1.16% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Company Dc holds 3.6% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 406,363 shares. 12,569 were reported by Private Ocean Ltd. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 0.68% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Assetmark stated it has 237,050 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mariner Ltd Com has 0.99% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 670,172 shares. Rench Wealth holds 47,374 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. $2.86 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81M worth of stock. $2.93M worth of stock was sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77 million.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 203 shares to 1,148 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Caremark Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 50,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.33 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kaman Corp (Prn) by 1.73 million shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insmed Inc (Prn) by 5.04M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Commercial Bank has 2.69% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 116,543 shares. Johnson holds 0.61% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 162,581 shares. Moreover, Sterneck Mngmt Lc has 0.29% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 7,892 shares. Blume Capital Mngmt reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 19,790 shares. New England Mgmt accumulated 49,134 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Mogy Joel R Counsel invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Interocean Cap Ltd Co invested in 0.06% or 16,010 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Weatherly Asset LP stated it has 0.25% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 346,291 were accumulated by Braun Stacey Assoc. Cacti Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.23% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc stated it has 263,661 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen accumulated 0.22% or 332,249 shares.

