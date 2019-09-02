Advent Capital Management Raised Its Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Holding by $301,008; Market Valuation Rose; As Alleghany Del (Y) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Decreased by $60.86 Million Its Stake

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 25.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 99,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 293,176 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.54 million, down from 392,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $749.31. About 74,343 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) by 48.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 37,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 115,267 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 77,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Caesars Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 4.23 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Will Manage, Not Own, Resort as Part of New Growth Strategy; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 256,294 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $102.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 164,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0.01% or 63,012 shares in its portfolio. Qv Invsts reported 11,658 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 4,214 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,903 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Legal General Gru Public Limited Com reported 119,218 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon has 235,794 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% stake. 6,172 were reported by Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of accumulated 0.01% or 1,999 shares. South Dakota Inv Council owns 11,690 shares. 80,989 were reported by Davis Selected Advisers. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). 2,766 were accumulated by Citadel Limited Com. Aperio Ltd holds 0.01% or 4,718 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mackay Shields Lc has 0.03% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 6,076 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $992,885 activity.

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $6.86 earnings per share, up 741.12% or $7.93 from last year’s $-1.07 per share. Y’s profit will be $98.09M for 27.31 P/E if the $6.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $12.40 actual earnings per share reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.68% negative EPS growth.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp by 7,803 shares to 23,336 shares, valued at $27.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductor Nv (Prn) by 14.90 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.27M shares, and cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker I.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Germany-based Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) holds 0.06% or 42,500 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.02% stake. Optimum Inv Advisors stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited holds 125,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Tru Of Vermont holds 174 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 126,260 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Com holds 32,100 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.42M shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Lc accumulated 0.09% or 1.10 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa holds 650,000 shares. 366,516 were accumulated by Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 63,487 shares. 7.55 million were accumulated by Citigroup.