Advent Capital Management Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) Raised by $1.55 Million; As Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT) Share Value Rose, Blackrock Boosted by $1.13 Million Its Position

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.95. About 2.04 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE INCREASED 15%; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 26/04/2018 – UPS: DOESN’T SEE CONTINUING TO FUND PENSION AT RECENT PACE; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Fremont-Rideout Hlth Gp, CA Bnd Rtg To ‘A’ Fm ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – UPS is now eyeing the furniture delivery business as it looks to cash in on one the fastest growing segments of online retail; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups German Power Co Uniper To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.6%; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 43,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.40% . The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.93M, up from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 59,464 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) has declined 28.84% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CENT News: 20/04/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 DJ Central Garden & Pet Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENTA); 22/04/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENT)

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2337.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consol Energy Inc New by 62,387 shares to 4.04M shares, valued at $107.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apergy Corp by 108,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.06M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold CENT shares while 30 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 12.68 million shares or 3.29% less from 13.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT). Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT). Assetmark holds 0% or 580 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) for 301 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0.01% or 439,552 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT). Eqis Capital Mgmt holds 25,451 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Etrade Ltd Liability Com holds 30,618 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT). Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Co reported 41,815 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 370 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank Of America Corporation De reported 1.08M shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT). International reported 0% stake. The Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0% in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT).

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (Prn) by 6.35 million shares to 38.04M shares, valued at $44.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (Prn) by 496,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33M shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. James Rech reported 81 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bragg Advsr Inc has 3,523 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Schwartz Counsel, a Michigan-based fund reported 214,500 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 40,950 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd invested 0.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fayez Sarofim, a Texas-based fund reported 7,971 shares. Heritage Investors Mgmt Corporation holds 98,618 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. 622 are held by River & Mercantile Asset Llp. The Colorado-based Shine Investment Advisory Services has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Stonebridge Mngmt Incorporated reported 1,990 shares. Iat Reinsurance Company Limited accumulated 1,900 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% or 639,053 shares in its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Mgmt has invested 0.8% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp has 0.33% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares accumulated 1,959 shares.

