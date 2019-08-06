Advent Capital Management Position in Pfizer (PFE) Upped as Market Value Declined; Community Bank Has Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Stake

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 566.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 42.76M shares traded or 72.56% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 12/04/2018 – $PFE Doses First Patient Using Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for DMD Early data expected in 1H19, once all 12 patients have been evaluated for one full year post-treatment. -; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S DELIBERATIONS ON CRESTOR SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xalkori Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) RECEIVES FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IN TWO NEW INDICATIONS; 24/05/2018 – Health Care Down as Pfizer, Recro Weighs — Health Care Roundup; 30/05/2018 – PFIZER: U.S. FDA OKS XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR TREATMENT OF; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53 million, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $10.68 during the last trading session, reaching $193.34. About 52.39 million shares traded or 90.78% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that;s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 30/04/2018 – Daring Fireball: Scuttlebutt Regarding Apple’s Cross-Platform UI Project; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK SAYS ON TARGET TO HIT $50B/YR SERVICES REV TARGET; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 23/03/2018 – DSS PATENT REVIVED BY APPEALS COURT IN APPLE FIGHT; 11/04/2018 – Journal Sentinel: EXCLUSIVE: Apple Vacations and other travel companies didn’t warn tourists after others reported; 24/05/2018 – The firm’s analyst predicts the company’s services segment will represent 67 percent of Apple’s sale growth in the next five years; 23/04/2018 – EU: Will Probe Whether Rivals May Be Harmed if Apple Discontinued Referrals to Them From Shazam App

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forbes J M & Communication Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.97% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 0% or 2.25M shares in its portfolio. C M Bidwell Associate invested in 174 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp owns 3.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 714,263 shares. Wedgewood Prns Inc holds 645,699 shares. Minneapolis Portfolio Grp has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bollard Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 27,608 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm holds 186,830 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 214,493 shares. Ca accumulated 39,391 shares. Ativo Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 12,243 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Johnson Gp, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 86,315 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 122,159 shares. Pinnacle Assoc has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Suntrust Banks has invested 1.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 4,125 shares to 16,414 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Interm (VGIT) by 6,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,182 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Square Cap Ltd holds 0.95% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 34,501 shares. Perkins Capital Inc owns 59,449 shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Sol Cap Management invested 0.41% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 5.60M shares. Texas Cap Bankshares Incorporated Tx holds 0.39% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 5,071 shares. 50,211 were accumulated by Exchange Cap Mngmt. Perritt Capital Mngmt Inc invested 0.27% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Canandaigua Bankshares And Trust invested in 216,077 shares. Canal, South Carolina-based fund reported 166,050 shares. Ghp Advisors holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 13,397 shares. Wafra invested in 0.08% or 51,051 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Limited accumulated 51,629 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Polaris Greystone Limited has 8,129 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Nuwave Investment Limited Liability Corp owns 12,902 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Nomura Asset Limited reported 1.24 million shares stake.