Advent Capital Management Position in Morgan Stanley (MS) Has Cut by $2.54 Million; Renaissance Technologies Has Raised Its American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) Holding

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) by 69.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 1.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The hedge fund held 2.80 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.08 million, up from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74B market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 4.29 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Net $39.9M; 11/04/2018 – PONDY OXIDES AND CHEMICALS -ALLOTTED STATUS OF AUTHORISED ECONOMIC OPERATOR- T2 BY INDIAN CUSTOMS UNDER AEO PROGRAMME; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 08/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Hosts Sixth Annual “Better World Community Day”; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record First Quarter Sales; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEO); 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 20C TO 22C, EST. 19C; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES FOR 14 WEEKS INCREASED 8% OVER COMPARABLE 14 WEEK PERIOD LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 86.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 60,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401,000, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 7.71 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 09/03/2018 – DESPEGAR.COM CORP DESP.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 25/04/2018 – Siemens Healthineers Target Started at EUR34 by Morgan Stanley; 20/03/2018 – Sporting News.ca: NFL free agent rumors: Former Packers S Morgan Burnett signs with Steelers; 24/05/2018 – Movies: Morgan Freeman Is Accused of Sexual Harassment by Several Women; 01/05/2018 – The Northern California Chapter Of The Institute Of Classical Architecture & Art Announces The Winners Of The 2018 Julia Morgan; 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork…; 07/03/2018 – BRITVIC PLC BVIC.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: A public hearing to consider the possible parole of Frank Morgan, #117129; 08/05/2018 – 0QYU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS: JP MORGAN SAYS MIFID UNBUNDLING COULD REDUCE RESEARCH REVENUE POOL BY ABOUT 30% FOR THE INDUSTRY WITH POTENTIAL DOWNSIDE RISK,

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldg (Prn) by 4.51M shares to 22.43M shares, valued at $23.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.27 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $110.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 382,900 shares to 416,044 shares, valued at $42.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northwest Bancshares Inc Md (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 285,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.29M shares, and cut its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO).

