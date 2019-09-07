Advent Capital Management Position In Macy’s (M) Was Lifted; Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Lowered Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $1.57 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 17.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 14,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 65,476 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27 million, down from 79,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 215,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, up from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.39. About 12.78 million shares traded or 16.13% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – MACY”S 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 37C; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of JPMBB 2015-C28; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 04/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Look inside Ohio’s first Macy’s Backstage location: PHOTOS; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON’S BAY REVIEW IS FOCUSED MAINLY ON LORD & TAYLOR; 11/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Macy’s Backstage coming to Fair Oaks Mall; 24/05/2018 – Macy’s Turns to Former Ahold Executive to Fill Finance Chief Spot; 30/04/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Continues Expansion of Macy’s Backstage; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s lifts outlook as customers flock back

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corp (NYSE:CBS) by 14,129 shares to 14,519 shares, valued at $690,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc (Prn) by 756,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (Prn).

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 195,166 shares to 212,589 shares, valued at $19.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 100,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 32.30 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

