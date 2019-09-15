Advent Capital Management Position in Cbs (CBS) Has Decreased by $465,500; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Cut Position in Bank Amer (BAC) as Shares Rose

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Cbs Corp (CBS) by 65.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 5,019 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $250,000, down from 14,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Cbs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.48B market cap company. It closed at $43.82 lastly. It is up 0.45% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 21/05/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Obamas Reach Deal With Netflix To Produce Variety Of Content; 03/05/2018 – CBS 1Q REV. $3.76B, EST. $3.64B; 25/04/2018 – Viacom quarterly profit surges; 24/05/2018 – CBS claims Redstone blocked possible buyout bid from a rival; 16/05/2018 – Redstone Family’s National Amusements Moves to Amend CBS Bylaws; 03/04/2018 – CBS Submits Bid for Viacom at Price Below Market Valuation; 03/05/2018 – CBS Corp 1Q EPS $1.32; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 16/05/2018 – NAATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC (NAI) SAYS IT IN COURT FILING IT MADE CLEAR THAT IT WOULD RETAIN CONTROL OVER CBS, AND CBS REPEATEDLY DISCLOSED NAI’S CONTROL TO STOCKHOLDERS; 09/04/2018 – Sooner or later, Stephen Colbert will get into SpongeBob’s SquarePants

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 31,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 528,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.33 million, down from 560,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14 million shares traded or 41.66% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 13/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp AGM Statement; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX REDUCED EVHC, BAC, GOOGL, FB, FG IN 1Q: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Teladoc Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America’s Cost-Cutting Drive Pushes Profit to Record; 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Consumer discretionary overtook tech as the most crowded sector last month, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch shows; 22/05/2018 – SocGen Hires Second Ex-BofA Banker Within Weeks After Weak Start; 27/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Bank of America Unveils AIDriven Virtual Financial Assistant; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S BLANCH CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG RADIO INTERVIEW

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Undervalued Bank of America Stock Needs to Catch a Break – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Is Bank of America (BAC) Down 11% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.55% or 21.47 million shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 1.36M shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Huber Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 704,364 shares or 2.43% of all its holdings. Jnba Financial Advsr reported 18,038 shares stake. Usca Ria Lc holds 161,810 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 152,000 shares. Peak Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,115 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Lc holds 1.98 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Hudson Bay Lp reported 300,000 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd holds 0.45% or 667,805 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De invested 0.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ironwood Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.25% stake. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.5% or 4.68M shares. Reliant Inv Llc owns 102,400 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 11.09 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $559.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 44,400 shares to 376,000 shares, valued at $16.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CBS and Viacom Finally Tie It Off – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Seth Klarman Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On CBS, Mastercard And More – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CBS, UnitedHealth And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 26 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pacific Management has invested 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Glenmede Tru Communications Na holds 0.04% or 190,296 shares. Community Tru And Communications stated it has 1.15% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 53,242 shares. Meritage Port Mngmt has invested 0.24% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Us State Bank De has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Co holds 1.99% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 140,787 shares. Riggs Asset Managment owns 150 shares. Franklin Resource Inc holds 10,469 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Vanguard Grp invested in 0% or 38,108 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.05% or 91,259 shares. Moreover, Goldentree Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 2.55% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 452,622 shares.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horizon Pharma Inv Ltd (Prn) by 5.90 million shares to 29.90M shares, valued at $33.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Electric Power by 311,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 995,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd (Prn).