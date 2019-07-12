Advent Capital Management Position in Boeing Co/The (BA) Lifted by $6.33 Million; Hgk Asset Management Has Boosted Position in Cvs Caremark Corp. (CVS)

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 367.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 51,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07M, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $5.74 during the last trading session, reaching $364.74. About 2.66M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – Plane maker Boeing is buying aerospace parts company KLX for about $3.2 billion; 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 10/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal; 17/04/2018 – BOEING: GATHERING INFORMATION AND READY TO PROVIDE ASSISTANCE; 09/05/2018 – Flight delay Boeing and Airbus aircraft sales hit by US decision; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 10/04/2018 – BOEING: PURCHASE VALUED AT $1.7B AT LIST PRICES; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Plane with 104 on board crashes in Cuba; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Conditions: SWS Certification Services, Ltd., Boeing Model 747-8 Airplanes; Installation of an

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp. (CVS) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 10,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,772 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19 million, up from 104,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $57.47. About 7.44M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc by 314,181 shares to 442,170 shares, valued at $22.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 5.12 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (Prn).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. $3.49 million worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. Shares for $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $331.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11,712 shares to 62,366 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,108 shares, and cut its stake in Entergy Corp. (NYSE:ETR).