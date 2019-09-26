Advent Capital Management Position in Boeing Co/The (BA) Has Cut by $18.75 Million; As Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Cornerstone Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding

Cornerstone Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc sold 3,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 17,638 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, down from 21,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $136.03. About 2.50 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 78.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 51,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.10 million, down from 65,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $387.57. About 2.07M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – Boeing joins $37 million investment in British rocket firm Reaction Engines; 09/03/2018 – Memories of Boeing and the unique 747; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO OFFER ROHDE & SCHWARZ SDAR TO H-47 CHINOOK CUSTOMERS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO RAISE 767 OUTPUT TO 3 JETS/MO BY 2020 VS 2.5/MO; 25/04/2018 – Boeing plans to build 767s faster as air freight market rebounds; 16/03/2018 – BOEING BOARD ELECTS CALHOUN LEAD DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30TH; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Gulf Air Set to Take Delivery of Four More Dreamliners This Year; 28/03/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Call on April 25; 20/03/2018 – BOEING: BOEING, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZE ORDER FIVE 737 MAX; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT, AVIALL SIGNED PARTS DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH GE AVIATION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lee Danner And Bass owns 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,834 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). United American (D B A Uas Asset Management) invested in 7,735 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 1.78% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Regent Inv Mgmt Llc owns 5,933 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Ma reported 2.98% stake. 2,705 are held by White Pine Cap Limited. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 7,964 shares. Sit Investment Assoc has invested 0.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Appleton Prns Ma owns 4,110 shares. Vestor Cap Limited Liability Company holds 26,764 shares. Fernwood Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 689 shares. Argent Capital Mgmt accumulated 46,151 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 18,069 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. 1St Source Bankshares has 13,622 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.33B for 41.58 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cliffs Inc (Prn) by 3.10M shares to 14.08M shares, valued at $20.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huazhu Group Ltd (Prn) by 1.63M shares in the quarter, for a total of 39.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldg (Prn).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.67 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.