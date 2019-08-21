Advent Capital Management Lowered Stake in Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) by $1.23 Million; Office Depot (ODP) Shares Declined While Principal Financial Group Decreased Stake

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $57.3. About 793,995 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS ABOUT $23M; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags and Riverside Partner with Turner to Offer New Attractions; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct)

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 110,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 4.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, down from 4.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $786.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.44. About 5.31 million shares traded or 3.32% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION TO BECOME AN OMNI-CHANNEL BUSINESS SERVICES PLATFORM; 27/04/2018 – Office Depot Launches First Annual `Depot Days of Service’ Volunteer Initiative; 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Expects 5.5% Growth in Yr Over Yr Sales in 2018; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES YR SALES ABOUT $10.8B,SAW $10.6B, EST. $10.8B; 06/03/2018 CompuCom Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America; 18/04/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT REPORTS CHANNEL PARTNER PACT WITH MICROCORP

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nevro Corp by 35,601 shares to 205,213 shares, valued at $12.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Mtg Tr Inc (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 226,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gsa Ptnrs Llp has 0.02% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 51,819 shares. Alps Advsrs stated it has 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 192,683 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 75 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.70M shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 0.01% or 314,240 shares. Cibc Mkts invested in 105,818 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Vanguard Grp Inc owns 0.01% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 58.34M shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 117,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) or 367,315 shares.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (Prn) by 20.40 million shares to 61.82 million shares, valued at $83.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assurant Inc by 187,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Cliffs Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.88M for 6.20 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.00% EPS growth.