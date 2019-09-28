Advent Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Ciena (CIEN) as Stock Rose; Blackrock Has Lowered Its Netease (NTES) Position by $141.68 Million as Valuation Declined

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $823,000, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.34. About 1.96M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent To Acquire Packet Design; 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network; 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M; 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 10.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 555,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 4.58 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 billion, down from 5.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $12.66 during the last trading session, reaching $260.69. About 1.63 million shares traded or 137.54% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assurant Inc by 24,400 shares to 309,994 shares, valued at $34.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cliffs Inc (Prn) by 3.10M shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical (Prn).

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2337.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gms Inc by 2.53 million shares to 4.72 million shares, valued at $103.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Community Healthcare Tr Inc by 75,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lyft Inc.

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $299.43 million for 27.85 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual EPS reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.

