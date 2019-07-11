Advent Capital Management Lifted Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $3.57 Million; As Zillow Group (Z) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Ancient Art LP Trimmed Its Holding by $2.97 Million

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 566.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $42.98. About 31.75 million shares traded or 39.32% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer signs deal with Allogene to develop cancer cell therapy; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – CO’S PROPOSAL WAS FOR PART OF THE BUSINESS ONLY; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 24/05/2018 – ACCC – FULL COURT OF THE FEDERAL COURT OF AUSTRALIA DISMISSED APPEAL BY ACCC AGAINST EARLIER JUDGMENT IN RELATION TO PFIZER AUSTRALIA PTY LTD; 29/03/2018 – This is really interesting: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a contender $PFE $IONS -4.4% $ALNY -4.8% AKCA -11.5% @BrittanyMeiling; 27/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 22/03/2018 – GSK tipped to win Pfizer auction; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER: DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL; 17/04/2018 – POSITIVE RESULTS WITH DIVITUM® FROM NEW PFIZER STUDY PRESENTED AT THE AACR CONGRESS

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.56% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $49.01. About 3.13M shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 29.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Zillow Group CEO Spencer Rascoff about the company’s recently announced move into flipping homes; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees 2Q Rev $322M-$327M; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Serve in Advisory Role for Two Years to Ensure Smooth Transition; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation from the Code Conference on Wednesday, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds SendGrid Inc., Exits Zillow; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees FY Rev $1.43B-$1.58B; 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada and Arizona Properties Expand Partnership with Zillow’s Instant Offers Program; 22/05/2018 – Next U.S. Recession Seen Beginning in 2020: Zillow/Pulsenomics

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 25,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kaman Corp (Prn) by 1.73M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

