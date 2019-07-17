Advent Capital Management Increases Position in Microsoft (MSFT); As Adobe (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose, Evercore Wealth Management Has Raised Stake

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 2,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,331 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.39M, up from 197,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $310.19. About 1.03 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 133.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,296 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $743,000, up from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 8.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft is Earning its $1 Trillion Valuation – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IBM Stockâ€™s Purchase of Red Hat Opens to Skeptical Reviews – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market News: AbbVie Bets Big; Can Microsoft Stay on Top? – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Teams Has 13 Million Daily Users. That’s Bad News for Slack – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (Prn) by 1.74M shares to 9.26M shares, valued at $18.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 27,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M worth of stock. $34.32 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU. Another trade for 41,560 shares valued at $10.19 million was made by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24. Morris Donna sold $3.45 million worth of stock or 13,804 shares. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $6.00 million was made by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $3.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 306,285 shares to 79,488 shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 6,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,682 shares, and cut its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.