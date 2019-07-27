Advent Capital Management Increased Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Valuation Rose; Baldwin Brothers Upped Its Pfizer (PFE) Position by $305,886; Shares Declined

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 27.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 7,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,848 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 26,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 19.95 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/04/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to Listen to Webcast of April 26 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – FDA OK’S HOSPIRA’S RETACRIT TREATMENT FOR ANEMIA; 29/04/2018 – #5 Shazam Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Receives Complete Response Letter From FDA on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 19/03/2018 – ASTELLAS: FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Precision oncology session; 24/05/2018 – ? Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER’S BIOSIMILAR RETACRIT® (EPOETIN ALFA-EPBX) APPROVED BY U; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Says It Ended Talks to Buy Parts of Pfizer Consumer Unit; 25/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 133.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,296 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $743,000, up from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godsey Gibb, Virginia-based fund reported 180,481 shares. Diversified Tru reported 22,479 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. The Wisconsin-based Oarsman Cap has invested 2.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zuckerman Invest Grp Llc has 2.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strs Ohio stated it has 5.90 million shares or 3.15% of all its holdings. Private Harbour Investment Management And Counsel Lc holds 3.45% or 28,190 shares in its portfolio. Petrus Comm Lta has invested 1.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nordea Inv Management Ab has invested 2.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Company has 47,907 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems owns 3.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.43M shares. Kansas-based Mitchell Capital Communication has invested 3.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). West Coast Finance holds 0.34% or 12,369 shares in its portfolio. Capital Planning Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 2.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kistler reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Tr (Prn) by 822,000 shares to 28.44 million shares, valued at $28.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innoviva Inc (Prn) by 788,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (Prn).

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23,403 shares to 126,625 shares, valued at $24.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr Etf (SSO) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Adirondack Tru has invested 0.56% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc reported 309,070 shares. Kopp Inv Advisors Llc reported 6,929 shares. Oppenheimer & Incorporated accumulated 0.9% or 790,224 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 729,631 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct has 393,097 shares. D Scott Neal Inc holds 0.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 10,907 shares. 64,674 are owned by Howland Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Stillwater Invest Management Limited invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Davis R M invested in 0.09% or 55,286 shares. 4.08 million were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Advisors Ok accumulated 0.32% or 70,682 shares. Walter Keenan Consulting Company Mi Adv holds 2.39% or 128,098 shares. Parkside Bancshares And Tru holds 37,307 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.