Advent Capital Management Holding in Boeing Co/The (BA) Cut as Stock Declined; Private Wealth Advisors Raised Stake in Home Depot (HD)

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 78.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management analyzed 51,500 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.10 million, down from 65,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 249.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 8,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 12,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, up from 3,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $233.98. About 3.81M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Interocean Capital Limited Liability Co reported 38,001 shares. Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wedgewood Partners Incorporated holds 0.04% or 1,250 shares in its portfolio. Taurus Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.58% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Westwood Holdings Group Inc owns 178,970 shares. 18,926 were accumulated by Amica Mutual Ins. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 52,200 shares. Moreover, Argent Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.64% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hartford Mngmt Co has invested 0.67% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Plancorp Lc has 4.97% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 56,492 shares. Connecticut-based Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1,240 were accumulated by Dsc Limited Partnership. Kidder Stephen W has invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership holds 13,491 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.75 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker I by 32,700 shares to 438,797 shares, valued at $44.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Realty Capital In (Prn) by 16.90M shares in the quarter, for a total of 37.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Inc (Prn).