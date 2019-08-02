Advent Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) as Market Valuation Declined; Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Lifted Its Netapp (NTAP) Position by $483,000

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $52.2. About 521,404 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination; 06/04/2018 – Six Flags to Open the First Six Flags-branded Theme Park in Qiddiya, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 24/04/2018 – Record Start to 2018 at Six Flags; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS 3 MORE SIX FLAGS PARKS TO OPEN IN CHINA; 02/04/2018 – TMZ: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Stroller Fight Erupted After Being Called a ‘Hood Rat’; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS ABOUT $23M

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, up from 28,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 20.77% or $11.99 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 14.75M shares traded or 500.53% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 REVENUE GROWTH MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Mid Cap Growth Adds NetApp, Exits Aptiv; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the Industry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 NEW $4B SHARE REPURCHASE COMMITMENT; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M; 21/03/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Six Flags Entertainment’s (NYSE:SIX) 34% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Inphi Corporation Announces Q2 2019 Results NYSE:IPHI – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Murphy USA Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “XPO Logistics Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:XPO – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (Prn) by 12.55 million shares to 44.39M shares, valued at $52.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corporation by 8,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.85M for 5.65 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments Company holds 333,193 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Cleararc Cap reported 0.08% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Eaton Vance has invested 0.1% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability has 6.84 million shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Bridgewater LP owns 229,338 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Pension Serv holds 0.1% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) or 365,250 shares. Cwm Limited Com stated it has 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Korea Invest holds 582,366 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability owns 4,344 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated holds 94,442 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.05% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 11 shares.