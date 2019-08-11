Advent Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) as Market Valuation Declined; As Merck & Co (MRK) Shares Rose, Holder Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Cut Its Holding by $630,800

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 735,925 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C; 25/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: 5 things to know about Six Flags’ new Hangover thrill ride; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 02/04/2018 – TMZ: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Stroller Fight Erupted After Being Called a ‘Hood Rat’; 15/03/2018 LAUNCH: SIX FLAGS $544.8M TLB FOR REPRICE; CALL 2:30PM ET TODAY; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 68.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 3,470 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289,000, down from 11,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $85.52. About 8.56 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS MONOTHERAPY ARMS REMAIN OPEN ONLY TO PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 HIGH STATUS; 27/04/2018 – MERCK INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 227.1M RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – #ASCO18 I/O combo 1L lung cancer war continues $MRK KEYNOTE-042 in; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: LYNPARZA MEDIAN SURVIVAL 19.3 MONTHS; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SEES; 23/04/2018 – Opinion: Combination immunotherapy may have failed in the Incyte/Merck trial, but it’s here to stay; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37,516 shares to 128,063 shares, valued at $15.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merck Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ebola outbreak declared global health emergency – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer to Combine Off-Patent Drug Business With Mylan – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Drexel Morgan has 1.88% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 25,417 shares. Moreover, Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability Corporation has 1.58% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mairs & Power has 0.08% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Polaris Greystone Gru Llc reported 1.43% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Co accumulated 51 shares. Mackenzie Fin accumulated 0.1% or 479,221 shares. Ohio-based Macnealy Hoover Inv Management has invested 1.12% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Davidson Advisors accumulated 4,233 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Shufro Rose Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 15,828 are held by Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Co. Osborne Partners Capital Llc owns 8,996 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Pettee holds 1.97% or 37,515 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn holds 23.93 million shares. Hightower Lta holds 54,905 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.84M for 5.86 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.00% EPS growth.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Health Inc by 10,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assurant Inc by 187,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CNX Midstream Partners Does Not Convince Me – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bancorp of New Jersey Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Six Flags Entertainment Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SIX) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FutureFuel Releases Second Quarter and Six-Month 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.