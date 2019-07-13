Advent Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Brink’s Co/The (BCO) Stake as Market Value Rose; Advisory Research Has Cut Its Hubspot (HUBS) Stake by $1.43 Million

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 26.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 8,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,161 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, down from 32,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $179.71. About 375,507 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 65.02% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 10/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Service Hub to Transform the Way Businesses Delight their Customers; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.56, REV VIEW $484.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Insycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta Integrator; 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin Amer Headquarters in Bogota, Colombia; 22/05/2018 – HubSpot Unveils New Slack Integration and Plans for a Deeper Product Connection; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Brink’s Co/The (BCO) by 64.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,100 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385,000, down from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Brink’s Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $87.57. About 234,539 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 5.79% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -“EXPECT INCREASED PROFIT GROWTH IN SECOND HALF FROM NORMAL SEASONALITY AND ADDITION OF RODOBAN ACQUISITION IN BRAZIL”; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – BRINK’S 1Q EPS 42C; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUES OF $3,450 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2018 EPS $3.65-EPS $3.85; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS – TRANSLATION IMPACT OF CURRENCIES OTHER THAN ARGENTINE PESO, ASSUMING CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES THROUGH 2018 END IS ESTIMATED ABOUT 2% NEGATIVE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 12.16% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCO’s profit will be $42.04 million for 26.38 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.06% EPS growth.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entertain Corp (Prn) by 668,000 shares to 20.41 million shares, valued at $29.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corporation by 8,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $190,220 activity. Shares for $756,200 were sold by Zukerman Amit on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $217,170 was bought by DOMANICO RONALD JAMES.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold HUBS shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.60 million activity. $62,450 worth of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) was sold by Kelleher John P.. Gill Ronald S sold $689,880 worth of stock or 4,133 shares.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47 billion and $5.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilltop Holdings Incorporated (NYSE:HTH) by 123,310 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $23.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Captial Markets (NYSE:BBT) by 10,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Howard Hughes Corp/The (NYSE:HHC).