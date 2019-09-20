Advent Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Boeing Co/The (BA) Position by $18.75 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Capital One Finl (COF) Share Price Declined, Burney Co Has Lifted Its Holding

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 78.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 51,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.10 million, down from 65,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $380.2. About 3.48M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – Boeing studying options for further boost to 737 production; 25/04/2018 – Eurofighter urges U.S. not use nuclear certification to “leverage” German jets bid; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing Capital Ratings at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 25/04/2018 – Boeing says sees no threat to 777 output from Iran deal uncertainty; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Signs Letter of Intent for Buying 10 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Aircraft; 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX; 23/05/2018 – XIAMEN AIRLINES TAKES DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST BOEING 737 MAX, EXPANDING FLEET TO 200 AIRPLANES; 15/05/2018 – France says will respect WTO decision on Airbus aid

Burney Co increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 114.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 58,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 109,177 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.91 million, up from 50,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $93.2. About 1.50M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65; 03/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Fed Says It Will Not Object To Capital One’s Resubmitted Capital Plan — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Capital One Card Abs Following Accounts Addition; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS WILL NOT OBJECT TO REVISED CAPITAL PLAN SUBMITTED BY CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-FEBRUARY DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.16 PCT VS 5.33 PCT IN JANUARY; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per share; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO UNDER BASEL lll STANDARDIZED APPROACH OF 10.5 PERCENT AT MARCH 31, 2018; 11/05/2018 – FTC: Intellectual Ventures I LLC et al. v. Capital One Financial Corp. et al. – May 11, 2018

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,135 shares to 21,983 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 11,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,451 shares, and cut its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 40.79 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker I by 32,700 shares to 438,797 shares, valued at $44.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical (Prn) by 11.57M shares in the quarter, for a total of 76.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Ltd (Prn).