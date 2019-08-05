Advent Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Caesars Entertainment (CZR); Vontobel Asset Management Has Upped Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stake by $1.09 Million; Stock Price Rose

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) by 48.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 37,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 115,267 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, up from 77,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Caesars Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 17.05M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 8,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.79 million, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $132.92. About 2.02 million shares traded or 19.00% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PNC cuts ATM deal with convenience store not named Wawa – Philadelphia Business Journal” on July 29, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Enjoy the rally, but don’t get ‘greedy,’ PNC’s Jeff Mills says – CNBC” published on July 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fairly Priced PNC Financial Has Some Levers To Pull Going Into A Fed Cut – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PNC Changes Prime Rate – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $2.96 million activity. $3.03 million worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares were sold by Reilly Robert Q.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $12.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 164,819 shares to 2.93 million shares, valued at $471.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 75,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “INVESTOR RIGHTS ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ LTXB, CJ, BID, CZR – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ CZR, DFRG, BID, LTXB – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 30, 2019 : CZR, ATI, AMD, T, VALE, TWTR, GPRE, NYCB, STI, FISV, LAUR, QQQ – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Caesars News: CZR Stock Rockets Higher on Eldorado Resorts Merger – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 11, 2019 : TRUE, VICI, QQQ, FOLD, LXP, GRPN, AAL, ABEV, AVP, CLDR, QD, CZR – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innoviva Inc (Prn) by 788,000 shares to 33.58 million shares, valued at $33.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Osi Systems Inc (Prn) by 18.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (Prn).

