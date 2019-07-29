Advent Capital Management Has Raised Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $3.57 Million; Valueact Holdings LP Has Decreased Its Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Stake as Shares Rose

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 81,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.13M, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.56. About 310,234 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 23.74% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 566.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 19.98M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 15/05/2018 – FDA OK’S HOSPIRA’S RETACRIT TREATMENT FOR ANEMIA; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Withdraws From Pfizer’s Consumer Healthcare Business Sale; 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER REAFFIRMS ALL COMPONENTS OF 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pfizer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFE)

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (Prn) by 625,000 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $9.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ny Community Cap Trust V by 22,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,021 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (Prn).

