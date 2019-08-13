Advent Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) by $1.23 Million as Stock Value Declined; Baystate Wealth Management Holding in Deere & Co Com (DE) Increased as Market Valuation Rose

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $147.17. About 2.66M shares traded or 21.32% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS U.S. STEEL TARIFFS MAY LEAD TRADE PARTNERS TO RETALIATE AGAINST U.S. FARM EXPORTS; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $54.15. About 652,920 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – Record Start to 2018 at Six Flags; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – ANNOUNCED CONTINUED GROWTH IN CHINA MARKET WITH PLANNED ADDITION OF THREE NEW BRANDED PARKS; 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C; 28/05/2018 – Six Flags Over Georgia Debuts Twisted Cyclone Roller Coaster; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – FIRST PHASE OF MULTI-MLN DOLLAR ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX IN CHINA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2021; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS ABOUT $23M; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Ltd Com reported 8,938 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.1% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cleararc Capital Inc stated it has 0.23% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). The Massachusetts-based American Research & Management has invested 0.17% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cannell Peter B & reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Argyle Capital Mngmt Inc holds 23,745 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Virtu Ltd Llc has 12,177 shares. Hartford Fincl Mngmt invested in 0.66% or 12,165 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.09% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Howard Hughes Med Institute has invested 1.12% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Sei has 92,567 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Com owns 1,680 shares. Moreover, Nomura Inc has 0% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). East Coast Asset Management Lc reported 17,772 shares. Corda Invest Llc reported 3.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

