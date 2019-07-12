Advent Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Morgan Stanley (MS) as Share Value Rose; American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Intersect Capital Has Boosted Stake

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $127.19. About 438,220 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms American Express Credit Account Master Trust; 18/04/2018 – American Express Consolidated Effective Tax Rate Was 22 %, Down From 32 % a Year Ago; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 86.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401,000, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $44.56. About 2.99M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 28/03/2018 – Advisory rankings rivalry Morgan Stanley leaps to top spot; 01/05/2018 – Pandora Presents: Backroads Featuring Lady Antebellum, Carly Pearce and Morgan Evans; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Compensation, Benefits 44% of Net Revenue; 24/04/2018 – TELENOR ASA TEL.OL : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO NOK 190 FROM NOK 195 ; RATING EQUAL-WEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 23/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Expects 10-Year Yield Below 2.5% by Year End (Video); 17/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY B.V: Early Repurchase(s); 19/03/2018 – SWATCH GROUP AG UHR.S : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – FABEGE AB FABG.ST : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 157 FROM SEK 145; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Holds Wall St. Investment Banking Crown: TOPLive

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical (Prn) by 1.04M shares to 64.70 million shares, valued at $66.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entertain Corp (Prn) by 668,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Co (Prn).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 6.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 9.13 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.27% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

