Advent Capital Management Has Lifted Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $3.57 Million; Brandes Investment Partners LP Position in Federated Invs Pa (FII) Has Decreased by $305,660 as Share Value Rose

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 13.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 10,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 65,110 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, down from 75,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 477,343 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 23/05/2018 – Federated Investors Presenting at Conference May 29; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Adds Dropbox, Exits WageWorks: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – FEDERATED WILL FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH AND AN EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 23/05/2018 – With 10 percent of its enlarged capital offered in the initial public offering (IPO), Shenzhen-based FII would have a valuation of about $43 billion at listing; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S EQUITY ASSETS WERE $64.0 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN $0.8 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $263.852 MLN, DOWN 4 PCT; 20/04/2018 – FII Tech Growth Invests in SECO; 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in Marquee China IPO

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 566.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.29 million shares traded or 11.45% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF XELJANZ (TOFACITINIB) TO INCLUDE ADULTS WITH MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS; 15/05/2018 – FDA OK’S HOSPIRA’S RETACRIT TREATMENT FOR ANEMIA; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits important goal; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 17/04/2018 – MERCK TO STUDY PCV-15 V114 FOR PNEUMOCOCCAL DISEASE VACCINE; 17/05/2018 – Pfizer: LYRICA Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innoviva Inc (Prn) by 788,000 shares to 33.58 million shares, valued at $33.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jazz Investments I Ltd (Prn) by 5.14M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36.76M shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Tru holds 101,005 shares. Moreover, Birch Hill Advisors Lc has 0.17% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Windsor Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 16,588 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Cutter & Brokerage Inc holds 44,313 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr Incorporated holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 207,069 shares. Btr Capital reported 194,630 shares. Moreover, New England Private Wealth Limited has 0.22% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 19,932 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Co (Wy) holds 0.12% or 2,135 shares in its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank accumulated 0.4% or 62,809 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Ltd Com invested in 0.32% or 35,429 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 2.48% or 315,533 shares. Hendershot Invests invested 0.07% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Schulhoff & Comm holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 59,138 shares. Philadelphia Tru Co holds 45,012 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Comm reported 3.23% stake.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in St Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) by 26,501 shares to 2.19 million shares, valued at $36.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 55,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 770,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Briggs & Stratton Corp (NYSE:BGG).

