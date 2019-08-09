Advent Capital Management Has Decreased Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $3.11 Million; Valuation Rose; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Shareholder Confluence Wealth Management Has Cut Its Position as Stock Value Rose

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 57.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 2,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 2,178 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 5,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $229.87. About 739,224 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 27,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, down from 67,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 1.84 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 23/05/2018 – RBA Gov: History Shows China-Style Debt Build-Ups End Badly; 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Asset Management Adds UPS, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 10/05/2018 – UPS – UPS SHAREOWNERS DID NOT APPROVE PROPOSALS TO PREPARE AN ANNUAL REPORT ON LOBBYING ACTIVITIES; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK; 10/05/2018 – UPS Facility Technology Wins Prestigious Innovation Award

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Whitney Comm Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Md Sass Investors owns 77,997 shares or 2.37% of their US portfolio. Middleton Communication Incorporated Ma reported 0.14% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 18,350 shares stake. Reilly Limited Com reported 42,271 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 3,913 shares. Fred Alger Management stated it has 1.16 million shares. 399 are held by Van Eck Associates Corporation. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 2,050 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Co invested in 14,731 shares. Northern owns 3.26 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Argent Cap Management Limited Liability reported 67,552 shares stake. Water Island Capital Lc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Captrust Finance Advisors holds 0.02% or 2,713 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $521.83 million for 24.99 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 27,790 shares to 123,681 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 4,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.80B for 14.05 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Another trade for 9,112 shares valued at $1.01M was sold by Peretz Richard N..

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interdigital Inc (Prn) by 9.58 million shares to 11.63 million shares, valued at $12.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horizon Pharma Inv Ltd (Prn) by 12.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Co (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Co has invested 0.2% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). North Star Investment, a Illinois-based fund reported 38,951 shares. 25 were accumulated by Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Com. Williams Jones And Assoc Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 408,347 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Horizon Investments Llc has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The Wisconsin-based Dana Invest Incorporated has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 84,979 were reported by Blue Chip Prns Inc. Monarch Cap reported 6,409 shares. Eaton Vance Management has 0.49% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Usca Ria Llc reported 1.91% stake. Planning Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 4,450 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Ca invested 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability owns 1,976 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Invest owns 215 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

