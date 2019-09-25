Advent Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Macy’s (M) by $2.42 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Trimmed Its Stake in Fiserv (FISV) by $499,772 as Valuation Rose

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 5,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 30,728 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.80 million, down from 36,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $103.96. About 1.62 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 53.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15M, down from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.6. About 6.82 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Acquires STORY; 10/05/2018 – Macy’s leads decline on downgrade as department stores slip; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 19/03/2018 – Forget standing in line – Macy’s new mobile app let’s customers scan barcodes to checkout items:; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s longtime CFO Karen Hoguet to retire next year; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names New CFO To Succeed 21-year Veteran Karen Hoguet — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s CDS Tightens 31 Bps, Most in 21 Months; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON’S BAY REVIEW IS FOCUSED MAINLY ON LORD & TAYLOR; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes of JPMBB 2013-C12; 23/05/2018 – PAULA A. PRICE TO JOIN MACY’S, AS CFO

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horizon Pharma Inv Ltd (Prn) by 5.90M shares to 29.90 million shares, valued at $33.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 85.19% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.27 per share. M’s profit will be $12.35M for 97.50 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.71% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $637.90 million for 27.95 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $282.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 9,137 shares to 58,337 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.