Advent Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $3.11 Million; Model N (MODN) Shareholder Cortina Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $692,546 as Stock Price Rose

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 27,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, down from 67,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $119.19. About 1.17M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 28/03/2018 – Muni Yields Fall, Bid Lists Ups for 3rd Day; Curve at 2-Mo Low; 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service: Weather Conditions Muted 1Q U.S. Domestic Results; 06/03/2018 – UPS NAMES JIM BARBER COO, NAMES NANDO CESARONE PRESIDENT, INTL; 16/04/2018 – UPS – APPOINTED GEORGE WILLIS TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–LIBERT UPS SERVICE/BASE YEAR/C85158 – 36C24718Q0408; 25/04/2018 – UPS – SELECT GROUP OF NON-OPERATIONS, RETIREMENT-ELIGIBLE U.S. MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES INFORMED OF THEIR ELIGIBILITY FOR PARTICIPATION IN SPECIAL VRP; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Model N Inc (MODN) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 40,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.13% . The institutional investor held 406,134 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 365,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Model N Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $917.89M market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 89,140 shares traded. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC MODN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.06, REV VIEW $150.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Rev $152M-$154M; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Adj EPS 2c; 19/04/2018 – Model N Founder & CEO Zack Rinat Named Ernst & Young 2018 Entrepreneur of the Year Semifinalist; 20/04/2018 – DJ Model N Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MODN); 15/03/2018 MODEL N INC MODN.N : DOUGHERTY & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 14/05/2018 – Model N Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 9c

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Envestnet Inc (Prn) by 4.00M shares to 8.49M shares, valued at $9.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cliffs Inc (Prn) by 2.87 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Tr (Prn).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 14.46 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 179,783 shares to 42,600 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 7,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 351,121 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper (NYSE:CPS).

