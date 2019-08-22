Advent Capital Management Has Boosted Macy’s (M) Stake by $720,000; Maxlinear (MXL) Holder Elk Creek Partners Has Decreased Its Holding

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Maxlinear Inc (MXL) by 38.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 684,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.86 million, down from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Maxlinear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.78. About 15,135 shares traded. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has risen 29.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR INC – REAFFIRMS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 1Q 2018; 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 36C; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear Sees 2Q Rev $100M-$110M; 02/05/2018 – MaxLinear’s XR9240 Data Compression and Security Coprocessor Adds Support for Dell EMC VMAX All-Flash Storage Arrays; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR: ADAM SPICE, CFO, TO LEAVE ON MAY 23; 02/05/2018 – MaxLinear and devolo Team for New G.hn Wireless, IPTV Products for Carriers; 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR SEES 2Q REV. $100M TO $110.0M, EST. $118.0M; 09/05/2018 – MaxLinear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 94% to 20 Days; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR – CFO ADAM SPICE WILL ASSUME SIMILAR ROLE AT PRIVATELY HELD ROCKET LAB

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 215,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, up from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.74. About 3.62M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SAYS CFO KAREN HOGUET TO RETIRE; 23/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – PAULA A. PRICE WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 9, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of CGCMT 2014-GC21; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Five CMBS Classes of CSMC 2014-USA; 18/05/2018 – Amazon’s growing India business alone is likely worth more than Macy’s; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s: Hoguet Will Continue in CFO Role Until Successor Named; 16/04/2018 – The program was initially able to partner with big brands, but lost several key members in 2017 like Macy’s and Chili’s; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.75 TO $3.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn) by 10.53 million shares to 38.54 million shares, valued at $43.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp by 7,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,336 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (Prn).

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 41,078 shares to 566,691 shares, valued at $21.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextgen Healthcare Inc by 44,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 906,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).