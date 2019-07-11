Advent Capital Management Has Boosted Its Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Holding by $301,008; Aristotle Capital Management Raised Stake in Ecolab (ECL) by $2.26 Million

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) by 48.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 37,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,267 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, up from 77,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Caesars Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.98. About 29.73 million shares traded or 19.03% up from the average. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 12,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 356,028 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.85 million, up from 343,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $198.13. About 1.44M shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wms Prtnrs Limited invested 0.12% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Private Trust Na owns 5,753 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.1% or 73,029 shares. 715 are held by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Com. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.06% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 25,250 shares. Sky Investment Gru Lc has invested 1.41% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Stanley stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 15 shares. Kings Point Cap Management has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 8,883 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Woodstock has invested 1.8% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Montecito National Bank & Trust And Trust stated it has 8,091 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Iowa-based Iowa Bank has invested 1.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 921,900 were accumulated by Comgest Glob Sas. 762,099 are owned by Atlanta Management L L C.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 11,852 shares to 2.62M shares, valued at $477.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 39,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,081 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Nomura owns 1.09% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 29.17 million shares. Summit Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 31,900 shares. 13D Management Limited Liability accumulated 1.72M shares. Van Eck Assocs has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Invesco holds 0% or 552,703 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 156,100 shares. Signaturefd Lc invested in 0% or 185 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 763,143 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Assets Inv Llc holds 30,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sei stated it has 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 104,561 shares. 58,961 were reported by Stifel Fincl Corporation. Bridger Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.38M shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 27,980 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 60,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,500 shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical (Prn).