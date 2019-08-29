Advent Capital Management Decreased Its Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Stake by $1.23 Million; Wayfair (W) Market Valuation Declined While Light Street Capital Management Has Decreased Holding

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 92.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 1.02M shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 87,975 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06 million, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.99% or $5.4 during the last trading session, reaching $113.63. About 2.04 million shares traded or 19.62% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 22, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss $107.8M; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q EBITDA Loss $50M; 22/03/2018 – Report: Wayfair, Levi’s Lead in E-mail Marketing Methods; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils Inspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 91c; 18/04/2018 – NACS: South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision will have Major Implications for Main Street Retailers; 15/05/2018 – Wayfair’s Big Bet on Augmented Reality (Video)

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57.54. About 719,315 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 15/03/2018 LAUNCH: SIX FLAGS $544.8M TLB FOR REPRICE; CALL 2:30PM ET TODAY; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Six Flags; 23/03/2018 – Now Go Backward on BATMAN™: The Ride at Six Flags St. Louis; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags and Riverside Partner with Turner to Offer New Attractions; 06/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA’S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND PACT W/ SIX FLAGS; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.61 million activity.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.07 million shares to 2.69 million shares, valued at $92.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gridsum Hldg Inc by 336,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.95M shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Nv owns 0% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 3,406 shares. 1,584 were accumulated by Hsbc Pcl. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0% or 36 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 20,847 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,018 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0.43% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 1.83M shares. Buckingham Capital holds 1.01% or 72,237 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 4,991 shares. Asset Inc has 1,938 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0.06% or 663,251 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation reported 100 shares. Citadel Advsrs holds 456,742 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 227,464 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated reported 2.98M shares.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.87 million for 6.23 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.00% EPS growth.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Tr (Prn) by 1.91 million shares to 35.16M shares, valued at $35.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Flavor & Fragrances by 74,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 548,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (Prn).