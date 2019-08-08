Advent Capital Management Cut United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $3.11 Million as Valuation Rose; Rbf Capital Decreased Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $4.88 Million

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 27,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, down from 67,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $116.65. About 777,088 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 26/04/2018 – UPS SEES TAKING MORE PRICING ACTIONS ON DIFFICULT ITEMS THIS YR; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 13/03/2018 – Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson: Timeline of Their Ups and Downs; 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 26/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER UPS SHORT POSITION IN SIEMENS TO 1.01% FROM 0.8%; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.6%; 25/04/2018 – UPS – ANNOUNCED FURTHER ACTIONS WITHIN COMPANY’S ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 13/04/2018 – Modular UPS Global Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2023 – High Costs of Modular UPS Will Restrain Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 21.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 145,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.77M, down from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $128.59. About 1.12M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy by 3,417 shares to 117,985 shares, valued at $12.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc (Prn) by 12.55 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 44.39M shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 14.16 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Shares for $1.01M were sold by Peretz Richard N..

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 19,091 shares to 129,091 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (NYSE:DBD).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.43 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.