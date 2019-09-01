Advent Capital Management Cut Its Position in Cbs (CBS) by $664,063 as Stock Rose; As Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) Share Price Declined, Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Upped Its Position

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 116,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.92% . The institutional investor held 471,426 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 355,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vuzix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.87M market cap company. It closed at $1.83 lastly. It is down 69.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VUZI News: 16/03/2018 – short $VUZI….but hey, maybe earnings will be good next week; 21/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 26/04/2018 – WaveOptics and Vuzix are vying for buyers of their AR technology; 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Vuzix Corporation Investors (VUZI); 06/04/2018 – VUZIX CORP – RICARDO ANTONIO PEARSON IS A SHORT SELLER; 22/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Vuzix Corporation Investors (VUZI); 01/05/2018 – Worldwide Vehicle Glass Repair and Replacement Group, Belron, Selects Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses and Blitzz; 20/03/2018 – Vuzix Discloses 10 New Leading Technology Companies Evaluating its Waveguide Optics; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Blade Smart Glasses Support Amazon Alexa; 17/04/2018 – Vuzix Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Cbs Corp (CBS) by 49.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 14,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 14,519 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, down from 28,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Cbs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 4.87 million shares traded or 65.93% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 04/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SHARI REDSTONE MAKES CONCESSIONS ON VIACOM INC VIAB.O CEO BOB BAKISH’S ROLE IN POTENTIAL MERGER WITH CBS CORP CBS.N; 23/05/2018 – CBS DIRECTORS SAY CHANGES AIMED AT WRONGFULLY BLOCKING DILUTION; 21/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: 4-star Thompson High School 2019 quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has committed to Alabama, his family anno…; 06/04/2018 – CBS Adds Richard Parsons to Board While Weighing Viacom Merger; 08/05/2018 – CBS & Viacom deal talks remain in gridlock after Shari Redstone’s concessions fail to aid talks, sources say. CBS CEO Leslie Moonves & its special committee are said to be adamant that Bob Bakish not be a part of this deal, including being on the combined company’s board; 10/04/2018 – Dutch Feb Inflation Was 1.2% – CBS; 08/03/2018 – CBS May Need New Slogan as NBC Grabs First Lead Since `Friends’; 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS NO INTENTION OF REPLACING CBS BOARD; 14/05/2018 – CNBC: CBS, Viacom had agreed on price for deal before lawsuit; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – ABC AGREEMENT COVERS 15 SCRIPPS ABC AFFILIATES SERVING GROUPS INCLUDING BAKERSFIELD, BALTIMORE, BOISE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited Company reported 671,122 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Da Davidson & has invested 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Bessemer Grp reported 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 69,377 shares. Chieftain Capital Mngmt Inc holds 9.34% or 5,948 shares in its portfolio. Hennessy stated it has 52,300 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 41,665 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prns Mngmt Lp invested 0.32% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Amp Investors Ltd holds 250,598 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has invested 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Argent Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.02% or 10,600 shares. Prelude Capital Management Lc accumulated 8,562 shares.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assurant Inc by 187,055 shares to 285,594 shares, valued at $29.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 20.63M shares in the quarter, for a total of 69.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Ltd (Prn).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $81,974 activity. Shares for $20,174 were bought by Kay Edward William Jr. on Friday, June 7. Russell Grant also bought $23,110 worth of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares. 6,000 shares valued at $11,941 were bought by Travers Paul J on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold VUZI shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 5.75 million shares or 0.68% more from 5.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Art Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Ameritas Inv Partners reported 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 0% stake. Northern Tru holds 253,454 shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Asset Mgmt accumulated 16,400 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Company invested in 66,654 shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) invested in 0% or 2,862 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 37,398 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 0% or 1.61M shares. Qci Asset Ny stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 29,015 shares or 0% of the stock. Jump Trading Lc owns 23,064 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.