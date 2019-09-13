Advent Capital Management Cut Its Macy’s (M) Position by $2.42 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Stock Price Rose, Forest Hill Capital Has Boosted Its Position

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 53.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15M, down from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 16.20 million shares traded or 40.94% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 13/03/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $31 TARGET PRICE; 19/03/2018 – Shoptalk 2018: Macy’s Jeff Gennette Keeps Laser Focus on Customer; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees International Tourists Spending Despite Policy Fears; 18/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3775/SHR; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Walmart and other retailers look to follow Macy’s lead; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.75 TO $3.95, SAW $3.55 TO $3.75; 20/03/2018 – Macy’s Flower Show® Presents Once Upon a Springtime; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S – IN FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE SALES ON OWNED BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 20-30 BASIS POINTS BELOW COMPARABLE SALES ON AN OWNED PLUS LICENSED BASIS; 16/05/2018 – Cramer praises Macy’s CEO Gennette for shaking up the embattled department store chain

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 20.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 289,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, up from 239,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $25.2. About 606,878 shares traded or 29.25% up from the average. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 03/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces DTC Eligibility; 27/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: Investment in AFN LLC Was Completed in December; 20/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Appoints Award-winning Fund Manager and Cybersecurity Pioneer as Advisor; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $103.4 MLN VS $92.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings 1Q EPS 25c; 11/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces New Merchant Banking Business with Launch of Hilltop Opportunity Partners; 30/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Developing Blockchain-based Portfolio Management Product; Hires Product Expert; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Tcp Cap Corp (Prn) by 1.00M shares to 19.13 million shares, valued at $19.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cliffs Inc (Prn) by 3.10 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Innoviva Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 85.19% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.27 per share. M’s profit will be $12.89 million for 106.25 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.71% negative EPS growth.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $285.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 21,300 shares to 340,065 shares, valued at $10.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 35,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,518 shares, and cut its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN).

