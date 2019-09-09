Advent Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Caesars Entertainment (CZR); Yandex N V (YNDX) Valuation Rose While Eqis Capital Management Lifted Stake by $458,456

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 30.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 13,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 58,370 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 44,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 1.40M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) by 48.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 37,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 115,267 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, up from 77,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Caesars Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.80B market cap company. It closed at $11.51 lastly. It is down 7.64% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 3,727 shares to 8,048 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 72,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,041 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Owl Creek Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 1.61% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 5.00 million shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 732,696 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shapiro Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.04% or 117,500 shares. Falcon Point Capital Ltd Company reported 12,092 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com accumulated 40,550 shares or 0% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Llc stated it has 25,100 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) has invested 0.06% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Morgan Stanley holds 0.05% or 20.22 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Pointstate Capital Lp stated it has 162,900 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 26,243 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Assets Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability Company, a Florida-based fund reported 1.05 million shares.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (Prn) by 625,000 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $9.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 60,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,500 shares, and cut its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX).