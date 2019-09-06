Advent Capital Management Boosted Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Value Rose; Beese Fulmer Investment Management Has Upped Its Cvs Health Com (CVS) Holding by $4.04 Million as Shares Declined

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 133.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,296 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $743,000, up from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $139.19. About 2.63M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 954.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 76,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 84,253 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 7,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $62.33. About 330,551 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28 million and $506.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs Com (NYSE:IBM) by 4,673 shares to 19,500 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability holds 9,766 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Aqr Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 489,705 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.18% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 149,829 shares. National Bank & Trust invested in 119,061 shares. Chickasaw Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The South Carolina-based Verity & Verity Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.54% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tekla Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 12,135 were reported by Lesa Sroufe And Com. Griffin Asset holds 0.07% or 9,518 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 5,182 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 0.38% or 4.24M shares. Tig Advisors Limited Co accumulated 80,624 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Limited Liability Company has 127,875 shares. Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4.80 million shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $633,621 activity. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS Health Is A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Insurancenewsnet.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 14, 2019 – Insurance News Net” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why CVS Health Stock Is Jumping Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: OMCL IFF NTAP CVS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Firsthand Cap Mgmt holds 4.4% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Ycg Llc has invested 2.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt owns 273,599 shares or 4.98% of their US portfolio. Gibraltar Management Inc owns 33,564 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 2.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). High Pointe Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,030 shares. 176,858 were reported by Cypress Management Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Welch Capital Prns Lc Ny has 0.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,990 shares. Holt Cap Advsr Llc Dba Holt Cap Prns Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northside Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.15% or 24,485 shares. Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 4.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 484,816 shares. The California-based Cheviot Value Ltd Liability Corp has invested 5.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blue Capital Inc holds 4.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 68,949 shares. Adage Cap Partners Group Ltd Liability holds 9.63 million shares or 2.84% of its portfolio. Orleans Cap Mgmt La reported 30,998 shares or 2.8% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Garmin, CDW and Microsoft – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.