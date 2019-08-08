Advent Capital Management Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Dmc Global (BOOM) Shorts Increased By 37.06%

Advent Capital Management increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 133.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advent Capital Management acquired 3,596 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Advent Capital Management holds 6,296 shares with $743,000 value, up from 2,700 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 2.67% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $138.89. About 26.88 million shares traded or 8.98% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers

Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) had an increase of 37.06% in short interest. BOOM’s SI was 2.86 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 37.06% from 2.09M shares previously. With 397,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM)’s short sellers to cover BOOM’s short positions. The SI to Dmc Global Inc’s float is 20.22%. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.21. About 525,321 shares traded or 42.29% up from the average. DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) has risen 30.76% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOM News: 22/03/2018 – DynaEnergetics Announces Price Increase on Perforating Carriers to Offset Impact of Steel and Aluminum Tariffs; 22/03/2018 – DMC Global Prices on DynaStage Systems Seen Up 3.5%-5%, Carrier Prices Seen Up 10%-15%; 26/04/2018 – DMC Global Sees FY18 Sales $290M-$305M; 05/03/2018 – DMC GLOBAL INC – INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR DAVID ALDOUS WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CHAIRMAN FOLLOWING COMPANY’S MAY ANNUAL MEETING; 08/03/2018 – DMC GLOBAL INC BOOM.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DMC Global 1Q EPS 26c; 05/03/2018 DMC Global Chairman Gerard Munera to Retire; Independent Director David Aldous to Assume Role of Chairman; 05/03/2018 – DMC Global: Independent Director David Aldous to Assume Role of Chmn; 26/04/2018 – DMC GLOBAL INC BOOM.O SEES FY SALES $290 MLN TO $305 MLN; 08/03/2018 – DMC Global 4Q Loss/Shr 13c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Excalibur Management Corp has 4.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 37,152 shares. Keystone Fincl Planning holds 32,841 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Acr Alpine Research Ltd Com, a Missouri-based fund reported 120.32M shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of holds 0.54% or 476,910 shares in its portfolio. Stoneridge Invest Ltd Liability Company reported 5.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset accumulated 98,576 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.9% stake. Gideon Capital reported 42,093 shares. Lbmc Invest Advisors stated it has 7,222 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Trust invested in 892,840 shares or 2.83% of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Commerce invested in 7.67% or 379,978 shares. River Mercantile Asset Management Llp reported 143,427 shares. Sterling Investment Management Inc has 33,492 shares. Essex Invest Mgmt Co Ltd Company invested in 1.63% or 93,818 shares. Fernwood Inv Limited Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,075 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform”. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Wedbush maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14500 target. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $15500 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”.

Advent Capital Management decreased Tesla Inc (Prn) stake by 326,000 shares to 17.83 million valued at $18.36 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Huazhu Group Ltd (Prn) stake by 21.78M shares and now owns 38.14M shares. Illumina Inc (Prn) was reduced too.

DMC Global Inc. operates technical product and process businesses in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $691.44 million. The firm operates in two divisions, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. It has a 13.45 P/E ratio. The NobelClad segment is involved in the production of explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for gas and oil, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

Among 3 analysts covering DMC Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. DMC Global Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 22. Roth Capital maintained the shares of BOOM in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Sidoti. Chardan Capital Markets maintained DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) rating on Wednesday, April 10. Chardan Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $79 target.