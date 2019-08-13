Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

As Biotechnology companies, Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 4 0.34 N/A -7.31 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 45 1991.37 N/A -3.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Advaxis Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 3.14 shows that Advaxis Inc. is 214.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Zogenix Inc. has a 1.9 beta which is 90.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Advaxis Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

$0.4 is Advaxis Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -5.12%. On the other hand, Zogenix Inc.’s potential upside is 24.90% and its consensus price target is $62.5. Based on the data given earlier, Zogenix Inc. is looking more favorable than Advaxis Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Advaxis Inc. and Zogenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.2% and 0% respectively. About 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Zogenix Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. had bearish trend while Zogenix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats Advaxis Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.