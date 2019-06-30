Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 4 0.72 N/A -9.75 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 21 11.70 N/A -0.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Advaxis Inc. and Veracyte Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -94.6% -52.5% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Risk and Volatility

Advaxis Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 265.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.65 beta. Competitively, Veracyte Inc.’s 7.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.93 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Advaxis Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Its competitor Veracyte Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Veracyte Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Advaxis Inc. and Veracyte Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -80.86% for Advaxis Inc. with average price target of $0.4. Competitively the average price target of Veracyte Inc. is $23, which is potential -19.33% downside. Based on the results shown earlier, Veracyte Inc. is looking more favorable than Advaxis Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.8% of Advaxis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.5% of Veracyte Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Veracyte Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -10.42% -5.92% -46.33% -61.45% -88.72% 11.58% Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. was less bullish than Veracyte Inc.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats Advaxis Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.