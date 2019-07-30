Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 4 0.45 N/A -9.75 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 161.29 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Advaxis Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -94.6% -52.5% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -73.2%

Liquidity

Advaxis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. On the competitive side is, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5.2 Quick Ratio. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Advaxis Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Advaxis Inc.’s consensus price target is $0.4, while its potential downside is -27.93%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.8% of Advaxis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -10.42% -5.92% -46.33% -61.45% -88.72% 11.58% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.68% 22.84% 23.85% 38.93% -34.06% 69.21%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. was less bullish than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Advaxis Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.