Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

We are comparing Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 3 0.27 N/A -7.31 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 215.55 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Advaxis Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

Advaxis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.1 and a Quick Ratio of 7.1. Competitively, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Advaxis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Advaxis Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Advaxis Inc. is $0.4, with potential upside of 19.40%. Competitively Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $11, with potential downside of -27.15%. The information presented earlier suggests that Advaxis Inc. looks more robust than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. has -80.32% weaker performance while Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 63.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Advaxis Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.