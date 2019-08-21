Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 3 0.33 N/A -7.31 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 10.03 N/A -10.75 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Advaxis Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Volatility and Risk

Advaxis Inc. has a beta of 3.14 and its 214.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.31 beta is the reason why it is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Advaxis Inc. is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.1. Meanwhile, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Advaxis Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Advaxis Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 3 4 2.50

Advaxis Inc.’s downside potential is -3.24% at a $0.4 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $149, while its potential upside is 121.89%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Advaxis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Advaxis Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.2% and 73.2% respectively. 0.2% are Advaxis Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% are Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. was more bearish than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Advaxis Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.