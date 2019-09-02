Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 3 0.28 N/A -7.31 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 41.29 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Advaxis Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Volatility & Risk

Advaxis Inc.’s current beta is 3.14 and it happens to be 214.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.39 beta which is 139.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Advaxis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. On the competitive side is, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.8 Current Ratio and a 9.8 Quick Ratio. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Advaxis Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Advaxis Inc.’s upside potential is 17.58% at a $0.4 average target price. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.5 average target price and a 346.81% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Advaxis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Advaxis Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.2% and 44.7%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. was more bearish than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Advaxis Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.