Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)

As Biotechnology companies, Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 4 0.54 N/A -9.75 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 7 0.00 N/A 0.27 24.01

Table 1 demonstrates Advaxis Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Advaxis Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -94.6% -52.5% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8%

Risk and Volatility

Advaxis Inc.’s current beta is 3.65 and it happens to be 265.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Global Cord Blood Corporation has a 0.38 beta which is 62.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Advaxis Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.3. The Current Ratio of rival Global Cord Blood Corporation is 9.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.6. Global Cord Blood Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Advaxis Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Advaxis Inc.’s consensus price target is $0.4, while its potential downside is -74.44%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Advaxis Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 13.8% and 18.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Global Cord Blood Corporation has 49.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -10.42% -5.92% -46.33% -61.45% -88.72% 11.58% Global Cord Blood Corporation -1.35% -7.19% -2.08% -2.37% -31.39% 2.02%

For the past year Advaxis Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Advaxis Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).