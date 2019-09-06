Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Both Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 3 0.27 N/A -7.31 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 11.24 N/A -4.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Advaxis Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Advaxis Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Risk & Volatility

Advaxis Inc. is 214.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.14 beta. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s 156.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.56 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Advaxis Inc. are 7.1 and 7.1. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has 10.4 and 10.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Advaxis Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Advaxis Inc.’s consensus target price is $0.4, while its potential upside is 18.03%. Competitively Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $24, with potential upside of 324.78%. The data provided earlier shows that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Advaxis Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares and 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Advaxis Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats Advaxis Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.