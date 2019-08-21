Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

We are comparing Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 3 0.31 N/A -7.31 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 6.99 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Advaxis Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Advaxis Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Volatility and Risk

Advaxis Inc. has a beta of 3.14 and its 214.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s 2.82 beta is the reason why it is 182.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Advaxis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. On the competitive side is, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Advaxis Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Advaxis Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Advaxis Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 5.10% and an $0.4 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. had bearish trend while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Advaxis Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.