Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 3 0.27 N/A -7.31 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8%

Volatility & Risk

Advaxis Inc. has a 3.14 beta, while its volatility is 214.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Advaxis Inc. are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Its competitor Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.2 and its Quick Ratio is 8.2. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Advaxis Inc.’s upside potential is 17.58% at a $0.4 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Advaxis Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.2% and 76.2% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. had bearish trend while Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.