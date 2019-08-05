Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 4 0.37 N/A -7.31 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 20.43 N/A -1.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Advaxis Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5%

Risk & Volatility

Advaxis Inc. is 214.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.14 beta. From a competition point of view, Cytokinetics Incorporated has a 1.65 beta which is 65.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

7.1 and 7.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Advaxis Inc. Its rival Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

Advaxis Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

Advaxis Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -13.04% and an $0.4 consensus target price. Cytokinetics Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $15 consensus target price and a 22.15% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cytokinetics Incorporated seems more appealing than Advaxis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Advaxis Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 39.2% and 70.9% respectively. Advaxis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 1% are Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. had bearish trend while Cytokinetics Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Advaxis Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.