Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 3 0.34 N/A -7.31 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Advaxis Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Advaxis Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Volatility & Risk

Advaxis Inc.’s current beta is 3.14 and it happens to be 214.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

Advaxis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.1 and a Quick Ratio of 7.1. Competitively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Advaxis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Advaxis Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$0.4 is Advaxis Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 32.41%. Competitively Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $7, with potential upside of 234.93%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Advaxis Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Advaxis Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.2% and 69.6% respectively. Advaxis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Advaxis Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Advaxis Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.