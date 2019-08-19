Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 3 0.33 N/A -7.31 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Advaxis Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Advaxis Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 3.14 beta means Advaxis Inc.’s volatility is 214.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is -0.02 which is 102.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Advaxis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.1 and a Quick Ratio of 7.1. Competitively, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 3 Quick Ratio. Advaxis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Advaxis Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -1.16% for Advaxis Inc. with consensus price target of $0.4. On the other hand, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 352.42% and its consensus price target is $3. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Advaxis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Advaxis Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Advaxis Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.